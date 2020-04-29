South Portland: 6,000 addresses change May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 6,000 Portland addresses will be changing from Southwest to South on May 1.

Many of the addresses, which are east of SW Naito Parkway, have had zero as the first number, leading to difficulty for delivery drivers and first responders to locate. The new addresses will eliminate the zero.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been working on this plan for two years and said street signage in the area will begin to be replaced starting Friday. On some signs, a sticker will be placed over the W.

They said it is the first major readdressing effort in Portland since the “Great Renaming of 1931” which created the current N, NE, NW, SE and SW Portland.

Here is a list of all the addresses that are changing.