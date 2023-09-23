Officials say the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man was arrested after a man was seriously wounded in a stabbing inside a Southwest Portland bar shortly before midnight Friday night.

Officers rushed to the Yamhill Pub in the 200 block of SW Yamhill where they provided emergency aid to the victim, who was then rushed to a hospital for treatment. The man, whose name has not been released, is said to be in “stable condition” but he is expected to recover.

After getting a description of the alleged assailant, officer spotted Aaron J. Calhoun a few blocks away at SW 3rd and Jefferson. He was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the call.

Aaron J. Calhoun was arrested after a stabbing at the Yamhill Pub in downtown Portland, September 23, 2023 (PPB)

Police said they found a knife in Calhoun’s possession.

Calhoun was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a 2nd-degree assault charge. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.