PORTALAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire crews are on the scene of a sub-station fire in Portland Friday evening that has knocked out power for thousands of residents nearby, officials said.

Crews were dispatched to the scene along Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street just before 9:30 p.m.

According to Portland General Electric, the fire has led to at least 3,000 customers losing power in the neighborhood. Crews estimate power will return at 12:45 a.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue told KOIN 6 News nearby streets are shutting down and traffic is being diverted.

Portland Fire & Rescue is responding to an active fire at the substation near SE 60th and Stark. Power is out in the neighborhood to 3000+ homes

PF&R added “we will take a very slow and cautious approach with this type of electrical fire.”

It is not clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.