Several of the park's amenities will be closed for public use during construction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By the fall of 2024, Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park is expected to quintuple in size.

According to Portland Parks and Recreation, the park will soon undergo an expansion project slated for the week of Monday, April 3. The upgraded Parklane Park will have grown from 5 acres to 25 acres, and feature several new amenities.

“The new park will include a playground, splash pad, basketball and tennis courts, soccer fields, community events pavilion, covered picnic areas, community garden, skate park, dog off-leash area, paved walking paths, additional restrooms, parking, and hundreds of new trees,” PP&R said.

Documents from March 2009 show that the Parklane Park expansion has been in the works for years, but city officials weren’t able to launch the construction project until now, with new funding from System Development Changes.

The original master plan says PP&R will further develop Parklane Park’s recreational facilities, without significantly impacting the Portlanders in the surrounding neighborhoods and schools.

PP&R projects that the enhanced park will open by late fall 2024, but the soccer fields and dog-off-leash areas are likely to be closed until the grass is complete by the following summer.

Many of the park’s current amenities such as the playground, sports field and basketball court will be closed during construction. You can visit Parklane Park at SE 155th Avenue and Main Street before these amenities shut down.