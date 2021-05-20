Speed limit on 82nd Avenue now lowered to 30 mph

New speed signs have officially gone up on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Portland. (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New speed signs have officially gone up on Southeast 82nd Avenue in Portland.

The speed limit on SE 82nd between Northeast Killingsworth and Southeast Clatsop streets is now 30 miles per hour, down from 35. All lower speed limit signs were installed on Wednesday.

The speed reduction is part of a push from local lawmakers to help improve safety along the busy street, along with ongoing negotiations between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland to transfer ownership of the street to the city.

The Oregon Department of Transportation committed last week to reduce the speed limit by 5 mph and to commit to more than $3 million in funding for safety improvements.

“We’re including new lighting in some areas, we are including new rapid flash beacons, those pedestrian activated amber lights,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton. “We are including new safety islands, we are including new crosswalks in some areas, too.”

Hamilton added ODOT has put about $27 million in projects onto 82nd Avenue over the past decade. “In the coming 5 years we expect to spend about $29 million in projects out there.”