Spike strips deployed in police pursuit, 4 people detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were detained after a traffic stop escalated into a police pursuit overnight.

Portland police responded to reports of a reckless driver on Wednesday night. When officers tried stopping the car, however, the driver sped off.

Spike strips were deployed and successfully deflated the car’s tires. Yet, the vehicle kept going on flats until those inside the car got out and ran into an apartment at 2675 Southeast 162nd Avenue.

By then, officers had learned one or more of the suspects could possibly be armed and the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called to the scene.

PPB says the tactical units “challenged the suspects” who then surrendered. Further details about the interaction between those units and the suspects has not yet been released.

Four people were ultimately detained and are being interviewed, according to authorities.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, but more information is expected later in the day.

This is a developing story.