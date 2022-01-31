St. Johns Bridge to close nightly for maintenance

Work will be done no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, February 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Johns Bridge will close for 7 hours on 5 consecutive nights beginning Monday for maintenance and a bridge inspection, ODOT said.

The bridge will close to motorists from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. The work is expected to be done no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

However, the bridge will stay open for pedestrians and bicyclists, who will follow the instructions given by flaggers. Emergency vehicles will also be allowed to use the bridge and TriMet buses can continue until their scheduled routes are done for the day.

ODOT suggested these detours: