PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed that one person has been stabbed to death in NE Portland Tuesday.

Mike Brenner with PPB told KOIN 6 News just before 4 p.m. during a media briefing the details about the case that he could share as the investigation continues. It all unfolded around 12:40 p.m. when East Precinct officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of NE Glisan St. and 126th Ave.

“Officers responding to the scene located an adult male deceased inside of a home in this area. At this point, no arrests have been made and no one has been detained. I can tell you that Northeast Glisan Street is closed between 124th and 128th for this investigation,” Brenner said.

He added that detectives are currently speaking with witnesses but that police “do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.”

“I can’t get into the specifics as to why. I can tell you that we consider a number of factors and at this point, we do believe this is an isolated incident,” Brenner said.

At 1:15 p.m., a spokesperson for PPB confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email that officers responded to the 12600 block of NE Glisan St. following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located on person who was injured, though the extent of their injuries was unclear.

However, a subsequent update after 3 p.m. confirmed that it was a deadly stabbing.

Police set up a press conference at NE Glisan and 124th Ave near Fairway Apartments.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.