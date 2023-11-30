PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man died at Legacy Emanuel Hospital one week after being stabbed in Gresham, according to local police.

On Nov. 22, Justin Corniel-Tapec, 33, was assaulted on Northeast Hogan Road and 19th Street around 3:45 p.m, officials say. He was taken to the hospital, where he suffered critical injuries until his death on Wednesday, according to police.

Luke Gentry, the 21-year-old accused in the stabbing, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 2500 SW McGinnis Ave. in Troutdale and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and the unlawful use of a weapon. He now faces an additional charge of second-degree murder, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Department Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.