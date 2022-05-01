'Bridging all of the struggles in labor right now in new organizing'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Activists marched through the city Sunday in recognition of May Day — an annual celebration of the working class where people around the world protest for human rights, better working conditions and job protections.

Rally-goers gathered downtown around 11 a.m. at the Battleship Oregon Memorial and then marched to the South Park Blocks. Organizers called for better pay, more egalitarian labor policies and better treatment of migrant

Just blocks away, a group of Starbucks employees, Amazon workers, migrant rights advocates, community organizers and union members rallied near the coffee chain’s U.S. Bank Plaza location at 555 SW Oak Street. Protesters waved signs, played music and gave speeches admonishing some corporations, like Starbucks, for what they called “union busting” behavior.

“We had representatives from Starbucks, from Amazon, we had postal service workers here, we had teamsters with UPS that were here today,” said Quentin Kanta with Starbucks Workers United. “Really just bridging all of the struggles in labor right now under the banner headline of new organizing.”

These rallies were in contrast to previous years’ destructive events during May Day celebrations.