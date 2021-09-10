Starving kittens found as police recover 15 stolen cars

Several kittens were rescued while police recovered stolen cars in Northeast Portland on Sept. 9, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several kittens were rescued while police recovered stolen cars in Northeast Portland.

Portland Police Bureau officers executed a mission to locate stolen vehicles on Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Airport Way on Thursday afternoon. Once in the area, they located 15 reported stolen vehicles from across the metro area.

PPB says some of the cars were drivable — but others were nearly unrecognizable.

In one of the stolen vehicles, officers happened upon a furry surprise. Five kittens were found starving inside a truck.

The kittens were handed over to Animal Control in order to recieve some care.

While conducting yesterday’s mission to locate and recover stolen vehicles, officers found 5 starving kittens in a truck. Animal control picked them up to get them care. Too bad we don’t have a unit for police kittens or the gray and white one would be hired! pic.twitter.com/2Oy4errHYa — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) September 10, 2021

“Too bad we don’t have a unit for police kittens or the gray and white one would be hired!” one PPB tweet said.