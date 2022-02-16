Statues defaced at Portland’s Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden

Statues of author Beverly Cleary’s beloved characters Ramona and Henry were defaced at the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in NE Portland on Wed. Feb. 16, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Statues at the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in Portland were vandalized on Wednesday.

The bronze sculptures of Cleary’s beloved characters Ramona and Henry at Northeast Portland’s Grant Park were tagged with paint at some point overnight, as shown in the pictures below. The words “racist b-tch” were also written in paint beneath the Ramona statue.

Portland Parks and Recreation is aware the statues were tagged. When KOIN 6 News reached out for comment, a PPR spokesperson called the incident unfortunate and said the Regional Arts & Culture Council is responsible for the piece.

According to the viewer who sent in pictures of the graffiti, the sculptures were cleaned a few hours after the vandalism was discovered.