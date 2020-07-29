Steel Bridge improvement project begins in less than a week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- On Wednesday, the Portland City Council will consider letting voters set up an independent commission to oversee misconduct investigations of the Portland police officers. Portland’s civilian oversight office has been beefed up several times since the first one was formed in 1982.

If approved, the measure advanced by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty would set up a commission of undetermined size, give it broad powers to investigate complaints, compel testimony by officers and impose discipline.