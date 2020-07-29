Steel Bridge improvement project begins in less than a week

Multnomah County

The improvement project is set to last throughout August

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss