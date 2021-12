Portland police are reminding gun owners to properly store their firearms after a pistol stolen from a car in Washington was found on a Pearl District street Christmas Eve morning. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are reminding gun owners to properly store their firearms after a pistol stolen from a car in Washington was found on a Pearl District street.

A community member found the gun fully loaded, police said, sitting in the street at the corner of Northwest 15th Avenue and Raleigh Street.

According to PPB, the handgun was stolen from a car in Washington. Police said the incident should serve as “a reminder to please store firearms appropriately.”