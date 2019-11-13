Stolen truck found but charity donations gone

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — A red Ford pickup loaded with raffle prizes and charitable donations that was stolen early Saturday morning was found late Tuesday night, but all the items for charity were gone.

Scott Brawner told KOIN 6 News his red Ford F250 was stolen early Saturday morning from the McMenamins Edgefield Hotel parking lot. It was packed with raffle items from his company’s party, as well as donations collected for a local non-profit.

Brawner said his truck was found Tuesday night at 185th and Sandy, but everything inside was gone.

Among the prizes that were stolen: dozens of backpacks, a flat screen TV, and a BBQ. There were also drums filled with socks which were to be donated to the Bloomin’ Boutique. The non-profit provides clothing, shows, bedding, and other personal care items to under-privileged children.

The Tualatin Valley Firefighters Union, Local 1660 — Brawner is a retired firefighter — is working to organize a clothes drive to replace the stolen donations.

“If it wasn’t for the media coverage that put the heat on it may have turned out differently,” he told KOIN 6 News. “And the Bloomin’ Boutique will hopefully have even more great donations, too.”

KOIN 6 News reporter Emily Burris contributed to this report

