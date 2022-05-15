PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Activists for Palestinian rights are marching through downtown Portland Sunday afternoon on the 74th anniversary of Al Nakba.

Al Nakba, which translates to “the catastrophe,” refers to the destruction of several hundred Palestinian cities and mass displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homes during the Palestine War in 1948. Protests on Al Nakba Day are held every year around the world on May 15.

The flier released ahead of Sunday’s march commemorating Al Nakba. (Courtesy/SUPER)

A student group at Portland State University, Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights, organized the event downtown, held just days after renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was a well-known reporter who covered Palestine for generations. Palestinians and witnesses blamed Israeli forces for her death.

As reported by the Associated Press, tensions reached a boiling point during her funeral procession in Jerusalem Friday when Israeli riot police pushed and beat pallbearers causing them to briefly drop the casket.

According to a flier released ahead of the event Sunday, organizers said they are showing support for “Palestinian people defending their homeland.”

Participants met at the Salmon Springs Fountain around noon and are set to march to a rally held at the South Park Blocks.

The rally will feature music and is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

KOIN 6 News’ Zaina Kahuk contributed to this article.