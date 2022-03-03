PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local students are using the power of music to raise awareness about the impact of climate change and the regional threat of fires.

The Friends of the Columbia Gorge has partnered up with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

On Sunday, the symphony will debut a Portland composer’s piece titled “Smoulder.”

Kevin Gorman, executive director with the Friends of the Columbia Gorge shares more about the message behind this collaboration. He’s joined by Dr. Raul Gomez-Rojas, music director with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony.