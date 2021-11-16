‘Students want a vaccine mandate and they want it now’: PPS delays vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Students voiced support of a vaccine mandate during a Portland Public School Board meeting Tuesday, as members weigh whether or not to implement the requirement.

“Good evening directors, students are scared about getting COVID in schools,” one student said during the meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting comes after the board decided to delay the vote on a vaccine mandate for students 12 and up.

Originally, the board was supposed to vote on the vaccine mandate Tuesday. Now, students are upset that the board is kicking the can down the road.

Students shared testimony at the PPS Board meeting Tuesday night.

“Students want a vaccine mandate and they want it now,” student Alexander Levine said.

“The district student council’s mission is to elevate students voices. We believe adding methods of safety, like the vaccine mandate will keep kids healthy and the greater Portland metro community safe,” Student Representative Jackson Weinberg said.

The PPS student representative reports that the district student council unanimously voted in favor of a vaccine mandate & that the student council also supports allowing religious and medical exemptions.

Some classmates are frustrated the school board is delaying a vote on the mandate for another six months.

“Six months is an arbitrary number — you really want to wait until May to start talking about this again? You want to delay this through cold and flu season and leave it up for discussion at the end of the school year?” Levine said.

Meanwhile, the school board sat on standby taking in all the testimony.

There was no vote during the meeting which served as another listening session for the school board on vaccine mandates.

A couple parents also testified in opposition to the students who testified, grateful that the school board is delaying the vaccine mandate for now.