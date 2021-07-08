Suit: Child pushed down stairs at Portland’s Faubion School

A new lawsuit seeks nearly a half-million dollars from Portland Public Schools over the alleged incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new lawsuit accuses Portland Public Schools of negligence after a student was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs — when the watchful eyes of teachers and staff were apparently looking elsewhere.

The six-page lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court last month claims a student at Faubion Elementary School was pushed down a flight of stairs while unsupervised as he and other pupils were being released from class during school hours on June 5, 2019.

The suit doesn’t say who pushed the seven-year-old, who is identified only by his initials, but alleges that administrators should have supervised the stairway.

“The District failed to take reasonable steps to supervise its students,” according to the litigation.

The student’s injuries have cost less than $10,000 to treat so far, per the suit, but the lawyers say he may need an estimated $15,000 in future care. The lawsuit seeks another $400,000 in non-economic damages.

Faubion School, 2930 N.E. Dekum St. serves students enrolled in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. The current iteration of Faubion was built at a cost of $48 million in 2017.