Summon these safety tips for a fang-tastic Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City is coming back to life this Halloween and officials have some important tips to celebrate safely amid an uptick in traffic crashes and shootings.

Multiple pub crawls will be passing through Silver Dollar Pizza II on NW 5th and Burnside over the weekend, including several organized by Jacob Dazzeo, ambassador for Barcrawlerz.

“This is like the first big bar crawl post-COVID,” Dazzeo said. “From sounds of ticket sales, it’s going to be a few hundred people each night already.”

Bartender Meg Gibson said the weekend’s events will feel like a return to some normalcy.

“Last year was nothing like our Halloweens in the past,” Gibson said. “We always have a big pumpkin carving contest and we have a big turnout usually so hopefully this year we’ll be on the up and up.”

Portland police want people planning on walking the streets at night to wear reflective clothing. Drivers should be extra vigilant while driving at night since there will be kids trick-or-treating.

People who need to travel by car and plan on drinking need to have a designated driver or use a taxi or rideshare.

“We are on track to what could be a record year for fatal crashes here so we are concerned about road safety,” said Sgt. Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau.

Allen said officers are also concerned about the potential for gun violence.

“Keeping your wits about you is good, knowing your limits, having some water, getting some food in your system, always having a buddy — just somebody else watching out for you,” advised Gibson. “Have fun, be respectful.”