COURTESY: CITY OF PORTLAND – A map of where the activities will take place during the Northeast Cully Sunday Parkway on June 26.

The popular Portland neighborhood celebration program resumes after a two year delay caused by COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Sunday Parkways returns after two years off due to pandemic restrictions on June 26 in the Northeast Cully neighborhood.

Presented by Kaiser Permanente, the event will feature vehicle-free streets, live entertainment, an array of food and drinks, and information from community partners. Many activities will take part in the neighborhood’s parks.

Activities will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers urge attendees to protect themselves against the high temperatures expected on Sunday.

More information on this and future events can be found here.

