Survey, fundraiser aims to help downtown Portland eateries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A survey for restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, bars, night clubs, food carts and food trucks is designed to find out the state of downtown Portland’s food-and-beverage industry.

The Rose City Downtown Collective, a group of business owners and workers, said they will publish the results of the survey publicly to help find solutions for recovery from the pandemic and the vandalism.

“It’s a matter of identifying the pain points and figuring out where can we as a group of other business leaders help these business people,” said Evie Smith-Hatmaker of the Rose City Downtown Collective. “So, it’s really identifying and going to them directly to ask what do you need right now? And what could we possibly get you?”

To compliment this survey, the Rose City Downtown Collective is hosting a fundraiser in June with the money going to help small restaurateurs bounce back through grants, using the data that’s collected.