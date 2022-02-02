Survey: Over 60% of Portland small businesses grapple with break-ins

A Portland restaurant is dealing with back-to-back break-ins while also navigating higher prices and staffing shortages due to the pandemic. (Courtesy Photo: Keaton Tucker)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland businesses are speaking out after repeated break-ins at mom and pop shops and share their solutions.



A small business consultant in Portland, called Bricks Need Mortar, conducts regular surveys among small businesses to share the data with policy makers at every level – city, county, state and federal.

The survey found that more than 60% of the 113 participating small businesses in Portland experienced break-ins or vandalism in the last year and a half. Some business have been hit multiple times, including upwards of five times.

The survey also shows that break-ins are costly — racking up bills from $500 to more than $10,000.

While the city is struggling with police staffing shortages needed to investigate these property crimes, small business consultants want city and county leaders to recognize how they can help mitigate this crime immediately.

“We need eyes on our storefronts, right? I think the easiest deterrent we could do is just, have patrols that are going through our commercial districts and shining bright lights at our properties,” small business consultant Sarah Shaoul said.



In addition to investing in nightly patrols, the consultant is proposing redirecting resources like Portland Bureau of Transportation ticketers to instead help police gather information and evidence for crime investigations.

KOIN 6 contacted Commissioner Hardesty’s office to get her thoughts on these ideas for PBOT and hasn’t heard back.