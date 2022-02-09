Suspect arrested, accused of pepper-spraying TriMet driver

The suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed a driver who was behind the wheel of a TriMet bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest has been made after a TriMet driver was pepper-sprayed last week.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Mira Freja is suspected of attacking the bus driver while he was behind the wheel last Tuesday night. Freja was taken into custody by the MCSO’s Transit Police Division.

The suspect was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and now faces charges of third-degree assault, unlawful use of pepper spray and interference with public transportation. She was also barred from using TriMet for 90 days.

Driver Christopher Day said the passenger sprayed him with mace while driving the nine bus near Southeast Powell and 182nd.

Day said he’s not suffering from permanent injuries, but this is the third time he’s been attacked on the job.