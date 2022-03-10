PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Court records reveal more about the man accused of shooting three men in separate attacks — and killing one of them near Dawson Park earlier this month.

Joseph Banks was in court for two shootings last Thursday, then arraigned for second-degree murder on Tuesday.

Police said one day after he wounded both men, he shot and killed Mark Johnson just south of the park.

Banks spent more than a decade in federal psychiatric care, then one year under supervision before the shootings.

He is not legally allowed to own or have access to guns.