Police identified 26-year-old Ashlee McGill as the woman who died after being struck by a racing car on SE Stark. September 2, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect has been indicted and a warrant filed in a street racing incident that ended in the death of a woman this past summer.

Ashlee Diane McGill, 26, lost her life in late August after being struck by an out-of-control car that crashed into a tree on Southeast Stark Street. Reports indicated that the car had been street racing when it lost control.

Kenneth Joseph Michael Freeman, whom police say has a long criminal history, was indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge. Freeman reportedly crashed into another car before hitting the tree and then McGill.

Freeman has not yet been arrested.