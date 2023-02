PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is suspected to have died from hypothermia during the winter storm, officials announced.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating a death from Wednesday, Feb. 22, who they suspect died due to cold weather.

No further details are being released about the death at this time and officials said confirmation of the cause of death might not be complete for several weeks or months.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 as we bring you more about the winter storm.