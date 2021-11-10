FBI offers $15k reward for info on Farragut Park murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for help in finding those responsible for the murder of a California man late February in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood.

Officials said they found 25-year-old Curtis Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Farragut Park on Feb. 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was believed to be visiting from Fresno, California, to attend a funeral in the area.

“To lose a child in such an inhumane way is devastating on so many levels,” Smith’s mother, Promise Marks, said in a statement. ” The effect that this has had on me and my life is beyond words. I will never be the same again, and the pain of this loss I will carry with me the rest of my life.”

“He leaves behind two beautiful little girls ages 4 and 5 who will now have to grow up without their daddy,” Marks said. “Whoever is responsible for this crime needs to be brought to justice… While it won’t bring him back, we hope that by getting whoever is responsible off the street we can prevent this from happening to another family.”

This is the fifth award offered by the FBI on behalf of the Metro Safe Streets.

“The cycle of violence is spinning faster and faster, and the pain in our community is extreme,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. “Our mission is to protect the people who live and work in Oregon, but we can’t do it alone. We need the public’s help, and we need it now.”

Other rewards were offered for information regarding the shootings and deaths of Makayla Harris, Evelin Navarro-Barajas, Dhulfigar Kareem Mseer and De’annzello McDonald.

Anyone with information of anything that happened relating to these shootings are asked to contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.