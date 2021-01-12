‘Suspicious’ 3-alarm blaze displaces 22 people in NE Portland

A still image taken from a video shows flames at a Northeast Portland apartment complex before first responders arrived, Jan. 12, 2020. (Courtesy of Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-two people, including nine children, were forced out of their apartments Tuesday evening by what firefighters have deemed a “suspicious” three-alarm blaze in Northeast Portland.

The fire broke out at the Villa De Clara Vista apartment complex in the 5300 block of NE Cully Boulevard. Bystanders watched as flames shot into the air and quickly spread to nearby units.

A construction worker reportedly rescued a 60-year-old woman from a second-floor apartment while other residents escaped by climbing out through their windows.

Portland firefighters at the scene of what was a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex, Jan. 12, 2020. (KOIN)

Several units were already burning when firefighters arrived, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Crews immediately went to work to knock down the flames.

Authorities said they have identified one person of interest and that the fire was suspicious.

There have been no injuries reported at this time. Firefighters said the fire burned at least eight apartment units, displacing 22 people. The property manager said they were looking for other units for fire victims.