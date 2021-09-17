Device found in SE Portland bank deemed ‘not a hazard’

Multnomah County

The device was found in a bank in the 3000 block of SE Belmont Street

by: Cambrie Caldwell

Posted: / Updated:

A Portland police vehicle at a crime scene. (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland building was evacuated Friday afternoon after what was thought to be a suspicious device was found inside a bank, police said.

Officers responded to the bank in the 3000 block of SE Belmont Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. The building was evacuated and the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help.

Once it was examined, it was determined the device was not a hazard, police said. But they did not say what the device was or what it looked like.

The incident began when a person walked into the bank, spoke with employees, then walked out after leaving the device.

Roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories