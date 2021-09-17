Device found in SE Portland bank deemed ‘not a hazard’

The device was found in a bank in the 3000 block of SE Belmont Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland building was evacuated Friday afternoon after what was thought to be a suspicious device was found inside a bank, police said.

Officers responded to the bank in the 3000 block of SE Belmont Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. The building was evacuated and the Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help.

Once it was examined, it was determined the device was not a hazard, police said. But they did not say what the device was or what it looked like.

The incident began when a person walked into the bank, spoke with employees, then walked out after leaving the device.

Roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.

The investigation continues.