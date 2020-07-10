Live Now
SW Barbur Blvd closed for shooting investigation

Multnomah County

SW Barbur will be closed from Capital Hill to 22nd Avenue

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland police investigate reports of a shooting on SW Barbur Boulevard, July 9, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police closed part of SW Barbur Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting on Thursday night.

Officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the 8300 block of SW Barbur after receiving reports that someone had been shot, the Portland Police Bureau said.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was shot.

SW Barbur will be closed from Capital Hill to 22nd Avenue, police said.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

