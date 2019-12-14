Broken gas line closes SW Capitol Highway for 7 hours

Multnomah County

Both lanes have since reopened

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A gas line repair closed down part of SW Capitol Highway on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southwest Capitol Highway was closed in both directions for most of Saturday between Southwest Huber Street and Barbur Boulevard due to a gas line break.

The Portland Water Bureau announced the closure just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. They said their crews had to wait to repair the street until after NW Natural finished repairing the gas line.

After an almost 7-hour close, both lanes of traffic were reopened just before 4 p.m.

