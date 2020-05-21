SW Portland home evacuated due to 2-alarm blaze

No word yet on what caused the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are battling a massive house fire in Southwest Portland early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out overnight on Southwest Rivington Drive around 1 a.m. It was upgraded to a second alarm in order to bring in more fire engines and ladder trucks, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Courtesy: Portland Fire and Rescue

Crews are still on the scene and all occupants in the house are safe after being evacuated. No word yet on what caused the fire.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.