SW Portland home evacuated due to 2-alarm blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are battling a massive house fire in Southwest Portland early Thursday morning.
The blaze broke out overnight on Southwest Rivington Drive around 1 a.m. It was upgraded to a second alarm in order to bring in more fire engines and ladder trucks, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
Crews are still on the scene and all occupants in the house are safe after being evacuated. No word yet on what caused the fire.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.
