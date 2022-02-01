Take a stroll around Portland to celebrate Black History Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting this weekend, Portlanders can take part in a story-telling campaign in celebration of Black History Month.

Portland-based organization Word is Bond presents “In My Shoes,” featuring nine walking tours in neighborhoods across Portland.

Word is Bond is a leadership program serving young black men. The tours are designed to highlight the voices, dreams and experiences of rising black men.

The founder and executive director, Lakayana Drury joined AM Extra to talk more about it.