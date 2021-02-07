Taneesh Garg to be sworn in as Kid Governor Monday

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – Taneesh Garg wants to use his voice against fighting racism as this year’s Oregon Kid Governor.
The Springville K-8 fifth-grader will be sworn in Monday at 1:30 p.m. by former Oregon Supreme Court chief justice Paul De Muniz. He will also be joined by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Garg will succeed current Kid Governor Raaga Mandala.
Garg’s main platform focuses on combatting racism. An issue he has had personal experience with.
“One day during recess, I was told by my friend that he didn’t want to play with me because he thought brown people were annoying,” Garg said in a November campaign video. “I was confused and also felt horrible. I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought being brown was a mistake. Lots of other people might have faced this too.”
Oregon’s Kid Governor program is now in its fourth year. It is open to all fifth-graders in the state.
The virtual inauguration can be watched at or.kidgovernor.org.