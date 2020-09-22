Taskforce moves forward with new Burnside Bridge plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The community task force for the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project confirmed their recommendation to replace the bridge Monday evening. The replacement is an effort to ensure the crossing would survive “The Big One.”

The task force also confirmed that a temporary bridge will not be built while construction is underway. The replacement would be built in the same location.

The task force reviewed community input during the Monday evening meeting. They have been working on this project for almost two years.

“I’ve worked on several bridge replacement projects for the county, and what I’ve learned is that when we bring a group of dedicated citizens representing diverse interests together and provide them with solid information, they make very big recommendations and I certainly think that’s the case with this group,” said Ian Cannon, Multnomah County Transportation Division Manager.

A new bridge will cost an estimated $825 million. The plan is to start the design process next year, and start building in 2024.