Portland police said a drunk teenager crashed into a patrol car early on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Courtesy PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police said a drunk teenager crashed into a patrol car early on Saturday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, two East Precinct officers were responding to a call around 12:50 a.m. when another vehicle struck them on Northeast Glisan Street, west of Northeast 108th Avenue.

PPB reported that the other driver, a 17-year-old, was headed down the portion of the road designated for parking — in an attempt to to pass the officers.

Suspect vehicle in a crash involving a drunk teenager, according to police. (Courtesy PPB)

Police said neither the driver nor the passenger was injured, but the 17-year-old’s blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.15%

The unidentified teenager was taken into police custody and ordered to finish DUII processing.

“The driver was issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, No Operator’s License, Driving Uninsured, Unsafe Passing on the Right, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Drive within the Lane and Careless Driving contributing to an accident,” PPB added.

Officials said the two responding officers were evaluated at a nearby hospital before being released.