PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver who died after rolling his car down an embankment last month was identified by Portland police on Monday.

Authorities say that the driver was 18-year-old Jose Ulysses Ortiz-Mendez.

The single-car crash, near the intersection of S. Hood Avenue and Gibbs Street, happened around 12:45 a.m., on Oct. 14, authorities said. After rolling down the embankment, the vehicle landed on a southbound I-5 offramp.

The driver, later identified as Ortiz-Mendez, was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died. The passenger in his car wasn’t hurt.