Teen girl pulled from Sandy River after minutes underwater

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen girl was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after being caught underwater for minutes at a park along the Sandy River.

Gresham firefighters said the 14-year-old girl was tubing with a group at Camp Collins in Oxbow Park when her foot got stuck and the current pulled her underwater.

Officials said she was wearing a lifevest but it slipped off of her.

Camp councilors dove into the water several times until they were able to bring her to the surface. She was rushed to the shore where resuscitation efforts were started. Firefigthers said the girl spent 3-4 minutes underwater.

She was flown to a Portland hospital by Life Flight. Her condition is unknown at this time.