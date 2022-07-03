PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are working to put out a fire started by a teenage with fireworks on the bank of the Columbia River Sunday, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire is in the grass near the I-205 overpass over Marine Drive in NE Portland.

Firefighters said they have extinguished the majority of it and are now focusing on hotspots.

A teenager with fireworks started the fire, and they are cooperating with officials at the scene, PF&R said. Currently, no charges have been filed.

Police are directing traffic while firefighters put out the remaining spots.