Temp thresholds decide when MultCo opens warming shelters

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Despite below freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chill conditions, the warming shelters were not activated by Multnomah County on Monday night. However, they may be for Tuesday night but it is always a decision dictated by long-established temperature thresholds.

Multnomah County spokesperson Denis Theriault said they work with the National Weather Service to get an idea of temperatures. The threshold, he said, is 4 hours at 25 degrees or below, and it’s a leadership discussion about when to open the warming shelters.

“We’ve had these even before the Joint Office of Homeless Services was created,” Theriault told KOIN 6 News. “These are the thresholds that the City of Portland used to use. These are fairly traditional thresholds.”

But statistics show deaths on the streets don’t spike noticeably in the winter. The Domicile Unknown report, which tracks homeless deaths, shows 48% of the deaths happen between October-March, with 52% of the deaths between April-September.

There will be people handing out warm gear to those on the streets. But Theriault said he knows Multnomah County can do more.

“There are folks outside and it is cold out and there is more than we could do,” he said. “We don’t want to sit back and not do more if we can do more. There are things we can do. This is an example of always looking for something else to help our neighbors in need.”

To find a warming shelter, visit 211info.org

If you see someone struggling, call 911.