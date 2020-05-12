Tenants union calls for action after KOIN 6 investigation

The inner lobby at The Yards at Union Station in Northwest Portland, Sept. 5, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a KOIN 6 investigation, tenants unions in Portland are calling for a protection ordinance banning retaliation tactics from landlords of The Yards apartment complex.

In the report, KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas details how a Portland man has taken his landlord and the property’s owner to court over what he says are unsafe living conditions at his apartment in Northwest Portland.

The Yards tenant claims unsafe living conditions, sues for $2.5M

The Yards is a low-income housing option. It’s also marketed toward seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. Income Property Management Corporation manages the apartment complex. It’s contracted through HomeForward—the public housing authority serving Multnomah County—and is funded by tax dollars.

Brian Jackson started with his first lawsuit against his landlord seeking a couple of months’ rent but a second lawsuit against the president of the company is seeking up to $2.5 million damages.

Now Jackson has filed a third lawsuit against the housing authority that owns the property, seeking up to $2.5 million in damages.

The lawsuits claim the president of the management company targeted Jackson for eviction and accuse Multnomah County’s housing authority of allowing unsafe conditions to exist. KOIN 6 News also details the crime data along health and safety reports, with issues the tenants say they’re experiencing.

The Yard tenants demand safer, healthier living conditions

Yard Apts tenants march on landlords

Now these low income tenants are joined by Portland Tenants United, attorneys from OlsenDaines and Margot Black, a city council candidate.

They’re calling attention to what they call landlord retaliation – not just at The Yards, but beyond .

The PTU and Tenants Union at The Yards are pushing for a tenant protection ordinance that would ban the most common retaliation tactics and ensure that tenants are free to organize with their neighbors without the fear of eviction or harassment.

They say as the current ordinance stands, the definition of retaliation is too vague to be enforceable.

KOIN 6 News reached out to leaders at Homeforward and IPM Tuesday morning — as of this writing we have not heard back.

KOIN 6 News will continue to dip deeper and bring you the latest information on this story.