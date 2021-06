PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tent pitched outside of the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland went up in flames Wednesday night.

The fire occurred at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street — and took fire crews only moments to respond. The flames were quickly climbing up the tree as a crew dosed the fire.

Residents who live across the street were watching as it spread to a second tent.

Ultimately, the blaze was extinguished. There is no word on any injuries or estimated damage.