Teressa Raiford’s write-in campaign for mayor

Activist came in 3rd in May primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland mayoral race in November will have incumbent Ted Wheeler on the ballot against challenger Sarah Iannarone.

But there’s a write-in campaign underway for Teressa Raiford, who finished third in the primary with 8.4% of the vote.

Raiford, the founder of Don’t Shoot PDX, joined AM Extra to share her views on the mayor’s race, the nightly protests in Portland and her vision for the city.

Teressa Raiford for Mayor