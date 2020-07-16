Teressa Raiford’s write-in campaign for mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland mayoral race in November will have incumbent Ted Wheeler on the ballot against challenger Sarah Iannarone.
But there’s a write-in campaign underway for Teressa Raiford, who finished third in the primary with 8.4% of the vote.
Raiford, the founder of Don’t Shoot PDX, joined AM Extra to share her views on the mayor’s race, the nightly protests in Portland and her vision for the city.
