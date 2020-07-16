Teressa Raiford’s write-in campaign for mayor

Multnomah County

Activist came in 3rd in May primary

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland mayoral race in November will have incumbent Ted Wheeler on the ballot against challenger Sarah Iannarone.

But there’s a write-in campaign underway for Teressa Raiford, who finished third in the primary with 8.4% of the vote.

Raiford, the founder of Don’t Shoot PDX, joined AM Extra to share her views on the mayor’s race, the nightly protests in Portland and her vision for the city.

Teressa Raiford for Mayor

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss