Tete Gulley’s family celebrate her life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family and friends of Tete Gulley united to mark the 2-year anniversary of her death in a camp at Rocky Butte Park.

Gulley, a 31-year-old trans woman, was found hanging from a tree in the park. She was homeless at the time. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family believes she was a victim of foul play.

The Portland Police Bureau previously re-opened the case and found there was no evidence Gulley died from anything other than suicide.

Her relatives said they’re focused on the woman they loved instead of the controversy surrounding her death.

“The bad things they say, the good things they say, it’s overwhelming, it’s overwhelming,” said her sister, Hinnessy Gulley. “Today we celebrating. There’s no point in having people gather together, there’s no point in crying together because we can cry on our own like we been doing for the past two years.”

Tete Gulley’s family and the Portland Policed Bureau urge anyone with informaton in her death to come forward.