The dazzling light displays on Peacock Lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the signs of each holiday season are the lights on Peacock Lane.
Since the 1920s, the neighborhood around SE 40th and Belmont puts on a dazzling display of holiday lights for the neighborhood and for others around the area to come and enjoy it.
On Sunday through Tuesday, Peacock Lane will be a pedestrian-only event, but motorists will be welcome beginning Wednesday.
Kohr Harlan filed these video reports.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.