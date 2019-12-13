Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

The dazzling light displays on Peacock Lane

Multnomah County

Peacock Lane lights have been a tradition since the 1920s

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the signs of each holiday season are the lights on Peacock Lane.

Since the 1920s, the neighborhood around SE 40th and Belmont puts on a dazzling display of holiday lights for the neighborhood and for others around the area to come and enjoy it.

On Sunday through Tuesday, Peacock Lane will be a pedestrian-only event, but motorists will be welcome beginning Wednesday.

Kohr Harlan filed these video reports.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget