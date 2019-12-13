The dazzling light displays on Peacock Lane

Peacock Lane lights have been a tradition since the 1920s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the signs of each holiday season are the lights on Peacock Lane.

Since the 1920s, the neighborhood around SE 40th and Belmont puts on a dazzling display of holiday lights for the neighborhood and for others around the area to come and enjoy it.

On Sunday through Tuesday, Peacock Lane will be a pedestrian-only event, but motorists will be welcome beginning Wednesday.

