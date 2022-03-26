PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The traditional eye-dotting ceremony was held to signify the Dragon Boat racers are ready to go in Portland.

For 2 years, the pandemic interrupted the Dragon Boat Races on the Willamette River. This year they are back and organizers are looking forward to the event during Rose Festival weekend.

“Eye dotting means we give life to the dragon, awaken the dragon that has been asleep for the past two years,” said Chi-Chao Chen, the President, Portland-Kaohsiung Sister City Alliance.

Racers will spend the next few weeks practicing before the big races the weekend of June 11.

As part of the ceremony, Queen Lili and Rose festival president Dave Todd received gifts from Taipei Economic and Cultural office out of Seattle then went over to Eye Dotting Ceremony at River Place Marina.