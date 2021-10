PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pets and people of all faiths flocked to The Grotto in Northeast Portland Sunday for the annual Blessing of the Animals.

The Grotto offered blessings to pets of all kinds, mainly dogs.

The event honors the joy that animals bring to humans’ lives. It also recalls the life of Saint Francis.

“Saint Francis had a very special care for all of creation and especially for the animals that God had put in his life,”

The Grotto has performed the Blessing of the Animals since 1984.