‘The Princess Bride’-themed café opens inside Powell’s Books

However you like your coffee, The Guilder Café will brew it "as you wish"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Guilder, the sworn enemy of Florin, is coming to Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland.

The name is a reference to the beloved novel and classic movie “The Princess Bride” and the entire coffee shop is in the theme of the book. It has custom designed wallpaper and décor and items on the menu are named after things in the book.

The Guilder Café opened inside Powell’s City of Books on Nov. 26, 2021. The theme is inspired by “The Princess Bride.” Photo courtesy Nick Mendez

The shop opened Friday in Powell’s, which has operated without a coffee shop in the building since the pandemic began.

“No bookstore can go without coffee for long. The café has long served as a gathering place for readers and writers in our community and we’re pleased to welcome Guilder Café, soon to be the coziest corner of our block,” said Bry Hoeg, Powell’s Burnside store manager.

The café’s co-owner, Caryn Nelson, said she hopes dedicated fans will enjoy the subtle nods to “The Princess Bride” throughout the café, and maybe the theme will inspire unknowing guests to dig deeper.

“Perhaps wandering over to the Gold Room next door to pick up a copy of the book to take home. Coffee and books are the perfect companions, but a book-inspired café inside a bookstore is a dream come true,” Nelson said.

The café will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve Junior’s Roasted Coffee, which will be roasted in-house at Guilder’s Northeast Portland café.

The café inside Powell’s will also serve brunch, lunch, and light dinner meals, along with pastries and baked goods. Vegan options will be available.

Guilder’s is currently requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for any customers wishing to sit in the café.