The 62nd annual Rose Cup Races at Portland International Raceway is happening this weekend! (KOIN)

Here are seven fun — and some free — activities to plan from Friday to Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After record-breaking heat for the holiday, the Portland area is back to seasonably warm summer days. So, get outside — or stay cool inside — with these weekend events.

When: Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd and Stark St., Portland, OR 97214

Nonprofit theater Kickstand Comedy stacks the lineup for this free comedy show held in Laurelhurst Park. Portland comics Julia Corral and Jaren George host the stand-up, which includes other local and national talents.

When: Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 100 SE Alder St., Portland, OR 97214

This quarterly event brings hundreds of food, drink and retail vendors to the city’s Central Eastside. The July edition of the Portland Night Market will feature a flower crown bar, free temporary tattoos, live music and more.

When: Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 707 NE Fremont St., Portland, OR 97212

Now Yoga welcomes students of all levels to this outdoor class held in Irving Park. The instructor will go through the signature vinyasa flow, known for increasing flexibility and strengthening the heart.

When: Saturday, July 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1033 SE Main St., Portland, OR 97214

Independent publishers and artists are at the center of this all-ages event located in Honey Latte Café. They’ll sell items such as magazines, prints, stickers and apparel. The fair will also offer raffles and tarot card readings.

When: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at various times

Where: 1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR 97217

Kicking off at the Portland International Raceway, the 62nd annual Rose Cup Races showcases high-speed racing, car exhibits and displays. Find additional information on pricing here.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 2512 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

Women-centric sports bar The Sports Bra is an official pub partner of the Portland Thorns, and scheduled to host the official watch party for their upcoming game. Head to the bar this Sunday as the team faces off against NJ/NY Gotham.

When: Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 460 SE 113th Ave, Portland, OR 97216

As part of the city’s Summer Free for All program, the East Portland Summers Art Festival will provide free fun for the whole family. The festival includes a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a scavenger hunt, and a headline performance by Grammy Winner and Maroon 5 member PJ Morton.